Scalise PAC holding $10,000 fundraiser at Disney later this month

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise’s office is defending the congressman’s decision to hold a four-day fundraiser for his PAC later this month at Disney World’s Polynesian Village.

As Axios reported earlier this week, the powerful House minority whip has invited lobbyists to a $10,000 “Summer Meeting” at the resort, July 31-Aug. 4, to support the Scalise Leadership Fund.

Disney World is scheduled to reopen Saturday, after being shuttered for four months, even as COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to escalate and are among the highest in the nation.

The invitation makes no mention of the pandemic. But Scalise spokesperson Lauren Fine says “the event is in full compliance with CDC guidelines, as well as both state and local safety requirements.”

She adds: “Congressman Scalise has been a strong advocate of safely reopening America’s economy, and is not afraid to lead by example.”

There’s no word on how many lobbyists are taking Scalise up on the invitation and several local lobbyists contacted by Daily Report were either not invited or did not return calls seeking comment on the event.

But in the high-stakes world of Washington politics, the potential for access to the third-most powerful member of Congress is the kind of invitation a lobbyist really can’t turn down, pandemic or not, says political pollster Bernie Pinsonat.

“Do you have to go if you’re invited to something like that? Yes,” Pinsonat says. “People will go. Steve Scalise is not exactly nobody on Capitol Hill.”

Pinsonat acknowledges the decision to hold the event at Disney World is “interesting” because of the message it sends. What message is that?

“Disney World typically conjures images of large crowds,” he says. “I’m not saying it’s a bad choice but it’s definitely sending a message.”

In a news release issued by his office last week, Scalise stressed the importance of following safety protocol to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, especially in crowds.

“Young people, old people—all Americans—should follow CDC guidance and wear masks when it is not possible to maintain recommended social distance,” the release said. “We need to all do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”