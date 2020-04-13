SBA clears way for startups to apply for PPP loans

While venture-based startups were largely cut out of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, new guidance from the U.S. Small Business Administration has laid out how they can get a slice of the money, Inc. reports.

Venture capital-funded startups were originally left out of the program because of their affiliation with their investors. The PPP was designed for companies with fewer than 500 employees, but the headcounts of an investor and all their portfolio companies combined made many small businesses too big to participate.

Now, based on guidance released last week from the SBA, there is a way that startups can access funds through the PPP, but their investors may have to give up some important rights.

If an investor has the ability to block actions by a startup’s board of directors, the investor and the startup are considered affiliates, according to Inc. But if the investor “irrevocably waives or relinquishes” these rights, the business would no longer be an affiliate. That gives the startup a better chance of meeting the headcount requirement and provides a path for the business to apply for the loan program. Read the full article.