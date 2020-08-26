SBA accused of breaking finance rules for PPP loans

Citing a 2006 law, a panel of inspectors general have asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to release the names of businesses that received at least $25,000 in Payroll Protection Program funds, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The request comes from the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which has been tasked with ensuring relief funds appropriated under the $2 trillion Cares Act and other pandemic relief measures are being spent appropriately.

In early July, the SBA released the names of businesses that received at least $150,000 from the PPP. More than 11,000 companies in Baton Rouge received a PPP loan, with nearly 50 companies receiving amounts between $2 million and $5 million and about another dozen getting between $5 million and $10 million.

Loans, grants, contracts and other forms of federal financial assistance amounting to $25,000 or more must be disclosed on USASpending.gov, according to the 2006 Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act. The disclosures must include the name of the entity receiving the award, the amount and other relevant details.

The SBA has defended not releasing the names of smaller loan recipients, saying that disclosing the names of loan recipients could violate their privacy because PPP loans are scaled to the size of a business’s payroll.

Releasing the names of all those who received loans of $25,000 or more would have led to the disclosure of about 1.8 million additional recipients, the Journal estimates. Read the full report.