Salon, gym owners decry what they see as hypocrisy in stay-at-home extension 

Small businesses that will be adversely impacted by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of stay-at-home order until May 15 are disappointed by the decision.

But what bothers some more than the two-week extension of the order, which will bring them additional financial hardship, is a loosening of two specific provisions of the measure. Effective Friday, restaurants will be able to open any outdoor seating areas to customers who are picking up to-go orders, provided they maintain a social distance at the tables. Also, mall retailers will be able to begin providing curbside pickup service to customers.

“I feel like everybody was given a bone except us—the salons and barbershops,” says Brittany Allphin-Smith Attuso, who owns Rush Salon on Jefferson Highway. “Restaurants, mall retailers, all got something but he specifically said no to barbershops and salons. I’ve done so many things to get ready to operate safely. You can’t tell me we’re not as safe as an outdoor table at a restaurant, where people are not going to be sitting 6 feet from one another.”

Donnie Jarreau, who co-owns the Regymen chain of fitness clubs, agrees that the new exceptions to the rules are arbitrary and hypocritical.

“How can you take our industry and single it out as one of the only ones that cannot reopen?” Jarreau says. “Obviously, we’re very disappointed. It is discriminatory against our industry but what can you do?”

In announcing his decision Monday to extend the order, Edwards said he shares and understands the frustrations of small businesses but that the state doesn’t yet meet the criteria outlined by the White House earlier this month to move toward the first phase of a staged reopening.

Though Louisiana continues to trend in that direction, “the disease has spread through our state at a rate that exceeds the rest of the country,” Edwards said. “None of the top 10 states is moving toward a Phase 1 opening on May 1.”

Edwards says his decision was supported by multiple medical and scientific advisers he consulted with and that business leaders didn’t get to weigh in on the decision because “they couldn’t tell me whether we met the criteria to be able to reopen.”

The head of the state’s largest business organization, who is not part of the governor’s Resilient Louisiana Commission but sits on a separate, legislative task force, criticized the decision.

“Essential service industries such as groceries, hardware, maintenance and construction have operated safely and productively for weeks now and have shown us all that smart steps can be taken to protect the public and serve the public at the same time,” Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack says. “Right now, other small businesses are simply asking for the same right to show they too can operate safely and responsibly to serve their community and hire back their workers.”

Edwards says small businesses that remain shuttered should use the two-week window to prepare for a phased reopening on May 15, at which time, if the state has met all the requirements, they will be able to open and operate at 25% of current capacity.

He also clarified the rules governing nonessential retailers, which have always been allowed to operate under the stay-at-home orders, provided they have fewer than 10 people in their establishment.

Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp has been urging the governor’s office to provide guidance on that issue so local retailers know that they can open their doors to at least a limited number of customers.

“The concept of reopening is not necessarily the same as getting working again, and as we have seen demonstrated by businesses in essential industries, it is possible to operate under a new normal of safe work practices,” Knapp says. “Many businesses fall in the ‘gray area’ of the order, meaning that their business sector or type is not explicitly listed as having to physically close. As the governor reiterated, those businesses are allowed to be open, following the guidance from the state regarding limiting the number of people on site and related to safety and sanitization measures.”