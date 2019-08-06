Roundup: Medical marijuana heads to pharmacies / US job openings flat / Car seat fatalities 

Rx: Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana this morning, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. Nine pharmacies are licensed to dispense medical marijuana across Louisiana and most are expected to open this week. Louisiana joins more than 30 other states that allow medical marijuana in some form. And though marijuana is banned at the federal level, a congressional amendment blocks the Justice Department from interfering with states’ medical marijuana programs. Read the full story.

Job postings: The number of open U.S. jobs was largely unchanged in June and hiring slipped, suggesting the job market has cooled a bit. The Labor Department said this morning that the number of available jobs fell by just 0.5%, to 7.35 million. That’s down from a record high last November of 7.63 million, but still a healthy level. Total hiring slipped 1% to 5.7 million, below a record of nearly 6 million in April. Read the full story.

Car safety: More auto makers are committing to install technology that alerts drivers if they have accidentally left a child in the back seat, but safety advocates and lawmakers say the effort isn’t enough to respond to the recent rise in car-seat fatalities, The Wall Street Journal reports. Instead, advocates want Congress to pass legislation mandating all car manufacturers make rear-seat monitoring features available on U.S.-sold vehicles. The push comes after a record 52 children died last year of heatstroke after being left behind in vehicles, and 26 so far this year, according to Kids and Cars, a national nonprofit group. Read the full story.