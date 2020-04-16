Roundup: Coach Ed Orgeron / Viking cruises / Emergency response research 

Geaux Tigers: LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron was voted “Communicator of the Year,” by the Public Relations Association of Louisiana’s Baton Rouge chapter. The award goes to an individual in the community who has demonstrated a high degree of skill in communicating effectively through the media. According to PRAL, Orgeron has been one of the most effective brand ambassadors for LSU since his hire. Orgeron will be honored at the PRAL’s annual Red Stick Awards event in October.

More offerings: Cruise ship company Viking today opened reservations for its new Mississippi River cruises, which will launch in 2022, adding to the growing number of river cruises. The company’s first custom vessel, Viking Mississippi, will debut in August 2022 and will sail voyages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota. Read the full announcement.

Joint venture: LSU civil and environmental engineering professor Navid Jafari and LSU Department of Environmental Sciences professor Nina Lam are working with Texas A&M faculty to find a way to more quickly gather data after a disaster using the latest technology. Jafari received a $180,000 National Science Foundation grant for this project, which will ultimately help emergency operations centers in Louisiana and Texas conduct their work more efficiently using technology. Read the full announcement.