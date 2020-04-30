Restaurants gearing up for outdoor seating beginning Friday

Local restaurants with outdoor seating are gearing up to reopen their outdoor tables Friday when the restrictions that shuttered eateries around the state six weeks ago ease up.

Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said that while the state’s stay-at-home order would remain in effect, restaurants could open their outdoor seating areas to allow customers to consume their takeout orders on the premises—provided social distancing measures are followed.

But those social distancing measures mean patio seating areas will likely look quite different than what most restaurant patrons are envisioning.

“Tomorrow is going to be about managing expectations,” says Neil Hendrix, who owns Zippy’s Mexican restaurant near the Perkins Road Overpass. “I’ve gotten literally hundreds of inquiries about what we’re going to do.”

But Hendrix says he’ll likely be able to seat only about 25 customers in his patio, which usually accommodates 100 or so diners.

“I wanted to close my parking lot off, move tables out there, spacing them 10 feet apart but the fire marshal said the rules prohibit you from operating outside your existing footprint,” he says. “So we’re trying to get clarity on that.”

Edwards’ rule change requires any outdoor tables to be spaced 10 feet apart, though table service will not be allowed. Also, employees that interact with customers must wear masks or face coverings.

Ruffin Rodrigue doesn’t have an outdoor seating area at his Baton Rouge Ruffino’s location, but his Lafayette restaurant, Ruffino’s on the River, is gearing up to serve as many as 100 customers.

“It’s a large patio,” he says. “We’ve just had to space out the tables and be smart about it.”

Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer, meanwhile, was working today to add several tables—again, spaced 10 feet apart— to North Boulevard Town Square.

Though most downtown office workers are still telecommuting, Rhorer says he was heartened to see some signs of life this afternoon on downtown streets.

Not everyone is going to avail themselves of the less-restrictive rules. K Street Grill owner Brad Watts says it doesn’t make sense to open the outdoor patio at his restaurant.

“It’s more trouble than it’s worth,” he says. “It’s more of a headache than anything.”

Edwards’ lockdown rules have drawn increasing criticism from small business owners, who are upset about the economic toll the stay-at-home order is taking.

At his daily news briefing today, Edwards said he would have more information next week on what he believes will be the first phase of a staged reopening, to begin May 15.

In that stage, Edwards has said, restaurants will be allowed to open their dining rooms for table service, though they will be limited to 25% of their capacity, as determined by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office.

A spokeswoman for the fire marshal says the office has been slammed with inquiries in recent days and is working on a program that will help business owners determine what their allowable capacity will be under the new restrictions.

She says that the program will be rolled out early next week so restaurant owners have time to plan.