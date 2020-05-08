Restaurant owners talk about latest changes and reopening hopes 

Gov. John Bel Edwards‘ stay-at-home order was extended to May 15, and with it came some changes and a little glimmer of hope for the slow return to normalcy. One update: Restaurants can allow outdoor seating as long as proper distancing is observed and no table service is provided. 225 Dine spoke with some local restaurant owners about what the change means for business as well as what the future might look like as restrictions are slowly peeled away. Quotes were edited for brevity and clarity.

Now that outdoor seating is allowed, how much of a difference do you expect to see in business? How have you had to modify outdoor seating layouts?

Rotolo’s Pizzeria founder and CEO Mitch Rotolo: “I don’t expect much traffic. Outdoor seating with limited service to a customer is not as attractive as you may think.”

Cocha chef and owner Saskia Spanhoff: “We originally designed the patio to seat 24 guests at six tables. The social distancing guidelines of 10 feet between tables reduced our seating capacity to four tables or 16 seats. We are hoping guests will enjoy this space while enjoying takeout and hope to increase the current takeout business by 10% or more.”

Brian Dykes, partner of Bin 77 Bistro and Sidebar and Solera Bar and Kitchen: “I would expect an increase for sure, as people want to get out. We have reduced our capacity to meet the [distancing] requirements.”

What are your thoughts about the reopening timeline, and what are you hoping to see as we get closer to phase one?

Rotolo’s: “I’m a little concerned about the staggered process of opening. I think some customers are still going to be nervous to come in. Think about it: Staff and everyone in the restaurant is wearing a mask. People come to restaurants for more than just food. Lots of times, it’s a break from your daily grind or just a good experience. I’m unsure how these rules and guidelines will affect that.”

Cocha: “Our wish is to reopen when it is safe to do so. Currently, the regulation states that we will only be able to seat 25% of our capacity, which in essence would give us eight to nine tables as opposed to our original 20 tables plus bar seats. This will have a major impact on our business, as restaurants already operate on such tight margins. We are also hoping that they will rework some of the rules for the SBA loans so we can use the loan money in a realistic time frame. As of right now, we are expected to hire back our staff and start paying them from our loan money, but we are not even fully open and only need a couple of staff members at this time.”

Bin 77/Solera: “I think the restrictions on restaurants are too much. If we use good judgment and limit our capacity, we should be able to provide full service.”

What do you want customers to know about supporting your business through this time?

Rotolo’s: “Obviously buy local is a tagline everyone’s talking about, but it is much more than that. If we don’t shop local and we don’t shop boutiques, shops and restaurants, we will be stuck with big box retail and big box restaurants. Baton Rouge has such a great food scene. It’s up to customers to keep that, not the owners of these restaurants.”

Cocha: “Please keep supporting your local businesses. They are the ones that need you now, not the big corporations. Also, be patient and safe as we all get through this time.”

Bin 77/Solera: “Be respectful to the staff, and be patient.”

What challenges have you faced due to the COVID-19 crisis, and how were those challenges met?

Rotolo’s: “The most obvious is we are in a cash flow business, which means when cash flow stops coming in, we stop employing people in cash that’s going out. This year will be a zero-sum year for the restaurant industry. I’m hoping we will get support from the community as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Cocha: “We have had to restructure our business to focus on takeout, which was not a large part of our business prior to this. We also have had to look at the future of the business and see how we can shift with the times in order to stay in business. Meanwhile, we still have had to keep the doors open, purchase supplies, pay staff and cover overhead. Without the support of our patrons and their generosity, we would not be here.”

Bin 77/Solera: “You name it. We’re in survival mode—doing whatever I can.”

What practices from the dine-in shutdown do you anticipate to keep once the shutdown is lifted?

Rotolo’s: “None. When the shutdown is lifted, I want to give my customers an experience. People are ready to get out when it’s safe to do so. I want to be one of those outlets for people to come and have a new experience.”

Cocha: “A shift in focus to offer more takeout and catering in downtown, Spanish Town and Beauregard Town.”

Is there anything else you’d like readers to know?

Rotolo’s: “Most people don’t realize how sensitive a small business is to their repeat customer. Most small businesses can only survive a few weeks without those customers. Get back in; shop local.”

Cocha: “Please be patient while all of this gets figured out. Be human to one another and get back to some of the grassroots things we had forgotten for the sake of convenience. Support your local businesses and farmers markets. Enjoy the little things.”

