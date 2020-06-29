Report: Pandemic exacerbates housing crisis, especially in Louisiana

Some 7 million households nationwide—including more than 20,000 in East Baton Rouge Parish—could face eviction when federal assistance runs out at the end of July.

According to an analysis released today by the Center for Planning Excellence and UrbanFootprint, Louisiana has the third-highest risk for evictions in the country, due largely to high unemployment in the service and hospitality sectors, with some 130,000 vulnerable households.

East Baton Rouge Parish ranks third behind Orleans and Jefferson in parishes most in need of rental assistance. It is followed by Caddo, Lafayette, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Calcasieu, Ouachita, and Bossier.

“Right here in East Baton Rouge, tens of thousands of our fellow Louisianans are facing eviction if our local and federal leaders do not secure additional resources to address this crisis,” CPEX President and CEO Camille Manning-Broome says. “After months of uncertainty caused by this pandemic, it’s heartbreaking to see families faced with losing their homes.”

Among the key findings of the study:

• Of the 120 million households in the U.S., 43.1 million are renters. Even before the crisis, (47% of these renter households were rent-burdened, and 23% were severely burdened, defined as those spending 50% or more of their income on monthly rent.

• Households most likely to face eviction later this summer are heavily rent-burdened households that have likely experienced job losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Closing the rent gap nationally will cost between $16.2 billion and $31.8 billion over six months, while Louisiana’s share of the cost ranges from $230 million to $432.2 million.

• Driven by very high unemployment in the service and hospitality sectors, a minimum of 69,000 to 130,000 renter households in Louisiana are at risk when local and federal protections and aid expire.

• Lawmakers in Washington and in statehouses across the nation are considering a range of policy actions to address this issue. These interventions include the $100 billion Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act of 2020, and numerous pieces of legislation at the state level.

While Broome says CPEX supports additional government assistance to protect renters, the study points to a larger issue about the need for long-term strategies that don’t leave so many people vulnerable to losing their home in the first place.

“In our future development patterns, we must consider prioritizing development where combined housing and transportation costs don’t eat up more than 50% of household income,” she says. “If people aren’t living so close to the edge of financial ruin on a day-to-day basis, they can be more resilient during an economic disruption.” Read the full analysis.