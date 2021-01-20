Reopened PPP approves 60,000 forgivable loans in first week

Roughly 60,000 borrowers were approved for more than $5 billion in forgivable loans during the first week of the reopened Paycheck Protection Program, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The average PPP loan size was below $20,000 for first-time borrowers and below $75,000 for second-time borrowers for applications processed through Jan. 17, a sign the loans were being approved for smaller businesses, as loan amounts are based on the size of an applicant’s payroll.

The small business coronavirus relief effort relaunched Jan. 11 after closing last August, and the first wave of applications was largely handled by community and small lenders after the SBA set aside time for them to process the loans exclusively.

It’s much-needed relief, with many small businesses reporting that they’re continuing to struggle with the fallout from the pandemic. One-third of small businesses surveyed by the Census Bureau between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10 say they would need financial assistance or additional capital in the next six months, up from nearly 25% in mid-November. Read the full story.