Red Stick Social lays off most of staff, shifts focus to special events

Red Stick Social has laid off most of its staff, manager Will Durham tells Daily Report, as the establishment pivots to focus on special events.

The restaurant and bar located within Electric Depot has been temporarily closed, says Durham, as management grapples with finding a profitable operations model while adhering to the governor’s phase restrictions.

While the business will be open for special events, like Mid City Makers Market this weekend, Durham says it will remain closed until it can operate closer to how it did prior to the pandemic.

“As of now, we’ve laid off just about everyone,” Durham says. “We’ve kept a few people to work events. … We’re hoping to regroup and reopen when we can.”