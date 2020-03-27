Red Six Media launches StickTogetherBR, benefitting BRAF’s Emergency Relief Fund

In an effort to build community spirit while also raising funds for those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the Baton Rouge area, Red Six Media has launched a new campaign, StickTogetherBR.

On the campaign’s website, residents can buy T-shirts designed by the firm, promoting a “Red Stick Together” call for unity. Profits from the sales will go to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund, which is currently making grants to address immediate needs of the community.

“Even though we’re physically separated, the community of Baton Rouge is doing this together, says Matt Dardenne, a co-owner and creative director of the firm. “We wanted to do something for the community to make an impact and to send help to first responders, those who are on the front lines of this crisis.”

The firm originally planned to launch a campaign to benefit the food service industry workers out of work because of the coronavirus crisis, but pivoted its plans once the mayor announced Keep BR Serving. It didn’t want to compete, Dardenne says.

Dardenne, along with co-owners Joe Martin and Kristen Rushing, sent their staff home to work remotely about two weeks ago. In this time of uncertainty, the staff has been working with their clients to adjust their advertising messaging and campaigns based on how they were individually impacted.

“There hasn’t been a one-size-fits-all solution for our clients,” Dardenne says, adding that while he’s had clients scale back and scale up on their spending, he hasn’t lost any since the crisis began. “We’re telling people that this is a time where everyone will remember if you handled it the right way and treated your people well.”

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community.