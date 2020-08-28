Proving how a worker contracts COVID-19 is a tough legal hurdle  

While workers and customers are contracting COVID-19, legally it is hard to prove exactly where the person contracted the virus. So far this detail has protected businesses, but some think it’s time for that to change, Governing reports in a new feature.

Since the virus took hold in the U.S., many employers have been under siege, accused of failing to enforce social distancing, not having adequate protective supplies and lacking transparency when workers are infected. Customers also feel endangered when safety rules are poorly enforced.

As yet, there is no tidal wave of COVID-related litigation—and may never be, given the hurdle of proving where exactly anyone was infected. At work? In the supermarket? On a sidewalk? And juries may be forgiving if employers argue they have tried to comply with shifting government guidelines.

But U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has predicted “an avalanche” of litigation and “the biggest trial lawyer bonanza in history.” And Republicans are pushing for a sweeping liability shield dubbed the Safe to Work Act, a measure that consumer groups staunchly oppose.

The issue is a sticking point in the stalled negotiations between the Trump administration and Democratic lawmakers over broad legislation to extend billions of dollars in federal unemployment benefits and relief for state and local governments, and it has far reaching effects. Read the full story.