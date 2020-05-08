PPP round two running more smoothly for small businesses

Contrary to predictions that the Paycheck Protection Program would run through a second round of funding before most applicants received their loan, the small business relief program still has money to lend.

What’s more, bankers and CPAs say the technical glitches that plagued the program in its early weeks appear to be more or less resolved and even the smallest of their small business clients are getting funded.

“I think everyone was anticipating the money would go much faster,” says Terry Almon, senior vice president with First Bank and Trust, which is still processing loan applications. “We don’t know how long it will last but we’re just happy it’s still available and that businesses of all sizes are applying.”

There was $130 billion was still available in the fund at the close of business Thursday, more than two weeks after Congress replenished the fund with an additional $310 million.

The first round of funding—$350 million—lasted just 10 tumultuous days. But the U.S. Treasury Department tweaked the rules before Congress replenished the fund, after reports surfaced detailing how many large companies had taken advantage of the program and gotten funding ahead of smaller businesses.

Almon and others say they’ve seen many more small businesses applying for PPP this time around but for much smaller amounts and they’re being processed much more quickly.

“There was a lot more news and reporting about the problems with the first round,” she says. “The new guidelines ensured that smaller companies would have a fair shot.”

Though statistics were not immediately available on how many state and local businesses have been funded through the program since it was created in late March under the CARES Act relief package, anecdotal information suggests a lot of the problems that plagued the PPP initially have been resolved.

Liz Smith, executive vice president at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which has been serving as a resource for information on the program, says BRAC is no longer getting the kind of frantic calls it was a few weeks ago.

Instead, those who have received PPP loans are beginning to focus on ensuring that all their expenditures will be forgiven under the program. They also continue to seek guidance on what, exactly, PPP loan money can be used for and whether the eight-week loan program can be extended beyond June 30.

“There’s still a lot of confusion on the part of the borrower,” says CPA Gus Levy, who says all of the clients he helped with PPP applications got their funding. “There’s still far too little guidance.”

While additional guidance from the feds is expected next week, Almon says small businesses who think they may qualify should get their applications in while money is still available.

“We’re still processing applications—between 50 to 100 per day,” she says. “We’ll keep processing applications until the money runs out.”