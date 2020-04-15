PPP expected to run out of initial $350B funding later today

Louisiana’s congressional delegation, bankers and small business owners are expecting the federal government’s $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program—which is designed to support small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic—to run dry later today, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Both Democrats and Republicans want to add $250 billion to the program. However, they’ve been sparring for days over whether to add restrictions to the funds, with Democrats wanting to expand access to the loans and include more money for hospitals, food assistance and state and local governments. Meanwhile, Republicans want to keep the bill solely focused on increasing small business aid, deferring other funding debates until the next piece of broader legislation is written.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., briefly discussed the political intricacies of the issue this morning during a webinar hosted by Business Report, saying there were certain points on which he and his Republican colleagues wouldn’t budge.

“[House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer want to add a bunch more in the bill, like giving first priority to minority-owned banks. The program is not about the banks, it’s about the businesses,” Kennedy said. “They also want to direct a bunch of money to state and local governments for their budgets, but we just gave states $150 billion. We want to see how the states spend that money first.”

Kennedy largely chalked up the quick depletion of funds in the loan program to Congress’ decision to direct $250 billion to state unemployment compensation programs, which has resulted in laid-off workers across the U.S. collecting a weekly $600 federal payment on top of their state benefits, through July 31.

“That’s the weak link,” Kennedy said. “My Democratic friends wanted to do it that way, and so did some Republicans, but most Republicans knew the state programs were going to be overwhelmed, and they are.”

He wasn’t sure how long it would take Louisiana to distribute the funds to its growing population of unemployed individuals, urging Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Legislature to “send as many people [to the Louisiana Workforce Commission] as possible.”

Bankers throughout the Baton Rouge area—who are already struggling to keep up with their customers’ high demand for small business loans—are especially concerned, since they’ve also heard the money will run out soon.

Based on current demand, Hancock Whitney President John L. Daniel, who oversees the Greater Baton Rouge region, says the additional $250 billion in funds will be absolutely necessary for his bank, which is already eyeing a backlog of “hundreds” of small business loan applications across its local branches.

“We are still processing applications,” Daniel says. “Hopefully, the next stimulus package will be approved soon.”

The average PPP loan size in the U.S. is $239,152, according to the SBA.

It remains unclear whether congressional leaders and President Donald Trump will be able to reach an agreement by the end of the week. Both chambers are scheduled to hold brief sessions later this week.