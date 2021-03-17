PPP deadline extension moving through Congress

The House passed a bill extending the deadline for applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to May 31, sending the legislation to the Senate as the current March 31 deadline looms, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Created by Congress last year, the Paycheck Protection Program offers forgivable loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic. The Small Business Administration guarantees loans issued by lenders through the program.

Under the bill, which passed 415-3, firms have until May 31 to apply for a loan and the SBA faces a June 30 deadline to process them. Small business advocates had called for an extension of the March 31 deadline to give lenders more time to implement a series of changes the Biden administration made to the program.

In an effort to increase access to the funds, especially for the smallest businesses and those owned by women, minorities, and rural residents, the Biden administration created a 14-day window during which the SBA approved loans only for firms with fewer than 20 employees. The SBA also changed the loan calculation formula for sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed business owners, potentially allowing them to receive larger loans.

But those changes were implemented just weeks before the current March 31 deadline. Lenders, for example, hadn’t been able to submit borrower applications to the SBA using the revised loan calculation method until March 5.

The Senate is expected to take up the deadline extension legislation this week. Read the full story.