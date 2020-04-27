PPP 2.0: New round of funding, same old problems

The federal government began accepting applications this morning from small businesses seeking funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of its initial $350 billion on April 16 but was replenished last week by Congress with an additional $310 billion.

But, as happened with the first round of funding, the Small Business Administration, which is administering the program, has been plagued with technical problems, slowing the process of getting money into the hands of needy small businesses.

Shortly after the SBA began accepting applications this morning, its web portal crashed. Though the system is back up and running, it has been slow going for local banks that are submitting loan applications on behalf of their customers.

“It’s been intermittent all day,” says Hancock Whitney Greater Baton Rouge Region President John L. Daniel. “It is disappointing but not totally unexpected.”

Though approval of the second round of funding last week buoyed the stock market and raised the hopes of cash-starved small business owners, the money isn’t expected to last long and could be doled out by the end of the week.

Local lending institutions say they planned today to first submit any applications that were already in the queue before funding ran out earlier this month. That leaves just a slim hope for those who didn’t apply the first time and only recently got their application in.

“We hope to work through the backlog today so we would be processing new applications tomorrow,” Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain says.

But Chatelain and others caution that funding may run out before those newer applications are processed.

Many of those are very small businesses and sole practitioners, which missed out on funding the first time around. Investar Bank President and CEO John D’Angelo says most of the applications his bank is processing today are for much smaller amounts than during the first round of PPP.

“Loan sizes are much smaller and there are many more applications,” he says.

CPA Gus Levy worked all weekend helping clients complete applications and, in some cases, switch their applications from larger banks to smaller institutions, which were supposed to receive a special allotment of the money for their small business clients.

“A lot of people just didn’t have confidence in the big banks to help them or to submit their applications so they switched and submitted with a smaller bank,” Levy says.

In some cases that resulted in a borrower submitting two applications through two different banks, which is not allowed under the program. Levy says his clients didn’t care.

“They were just begging these smaller banks to take them and submit their application,” he says. “Besides, there was no way to remove an application from some of the larger banks’ websites. We tried and there was no way to do it so we just submitted twice.”