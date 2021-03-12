Poll: Americans back office, travel restrictions for those not vaccinated

A growing number of Americans want to get the coronavirus vaccine, and a majority also support workplace, lifestyle and travel restrictions for those not inoculated against COVID-19, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released today.

The national opinion poll of 1,005 respondents, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, suggests the pace of vaccinations may pick up as more vaccines become available and more people want them.

Altogether, 54% of respondents said they were “very interested” in getting vaccinated. That was up from a January survey, when 41% expressed the same level of interest, and 38% in a May 2020 poll before a coronavirus vaccine was developed.

Interest in the vaccine increased over the past year among whites and racial minorities, with about 60% of white respondents and 50% of minority respondents now expressing a high level of interest.

Twenty-seven percent of Americans say they are not interested in getting vaccinated, which was relatively unchanged from a similar poll that ran in May.

But foreshadowing the social challenges that may emerge as the U.S. begins to pull out of the yearlong pandemic, the latest poll shows a majority of Americans want to limit the ways in which unvaccinated people can mix in public.

Seventy-two percent of Americans say it’s important to know “if the people around me have been vaccinated,” according to the poll.

Sixty-two percent say unvaccinated people should not be allowed to fly on planes. Fifty-five percent say that unvaccinated people should not work out at public gyms, enter movie theaters or attend public concerts. Read the full story from Reuters.