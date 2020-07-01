P&N to run state’s small business grant program, which will launch by July 28

The state’s new Main Street Recovery Program, which will dole out up to $15,000 to small businesses to help them recoup expenses related to COVID-19, will be ready to accept applications by July 28 and qualified recipients could receive their checks as soon as 10 days later, says State Treasurer John Schroder.

At a news conference this afternoon, Schroder, whose office was tasked by the Legislature with spearheading the small business grant program, outlined the parameters of the program and also announced the firms that will set up and run it.

Following a request for qualifications, Schroder has selected Baton Rouge-based CPA firm Postlethwaite & Netterville to administer the program, which will include vetting and processing applications to determine eligibility and award amounts.

MLCWorks, a New Orleans-based marketing firm, will do outreach and marketing to help promote the program, and OpenGov, an IT firm already under contract with the treasurer’s office, will handle the online portal.

A controversial bid by a team headed by Jason DeCuir and Joel Robideaux, members of the legislative task force that created the program, was not selected to get a piece of the contract.

Though the program, which totals nearly $300 million, allows for up to $15 million to be spent on administrative expenses, Schroder will spend just a little more than $7 million. Postlethwaite & Netterville cannot receive more than $5.8 million, while MLCWorks cannot receive more than $1.2 million, including the cost of media buys, according to the terms of their contracts. OpenGov will receive $158,000.

The $300 million in the program, which lawmakers carved out of an $800 million pot of federal money originally intended to help local governments cover their pandemic-related costs, is not expected to last long and Schroder says he’s already fielding 50 to 60 calls a day on average from small businesses anxious for a cash infusion to help them stay afloat.

“It could go really fast,” he says.

In the first 21 days of the program, only small businesses that have not already received federal aid or insurance settlements will be eligible for a grant. After 21 days, if any money is still available, the program will be open to all small businesses so long as they are based in Louisiana, have suffered a business interruption due to the pandemic, have filed recent tax returns and have no more than 50 employees.

Businesses must also have incurred expenses related to the pandemic and its shutdown.

“It’s really not a grant program,” Schroder says. “It’s a reimbursement.”