Phase two business reaction: Good news, but guidelines far from ideal

Business owners and leaders are celebrating Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to allow increased commercial activity in the state beginning June 5, when Louisiana officially moves to phase two of a staged reopening.

The new rules, announced this afternoon during a news conference at the Capitol, will allow businesses that have been operating at just 25% capacity during phase one to increase their capacity to 50%.

Included in that category are restaurants and bars that serve food, churches, barbershops, casinos, gyms and retail establishments.

Phase two will also allow the limited reopening of bars that do not serve food, day spas, tattoo and massage parlors, children’s museums, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks and event centers.

Bars, which have been shown elsewhere to serve as breeding grounds for the disease, will be limited to just 25% capacity and patrons will be required to be seated at tables so as to enforce distancing.

Under phase two, those at high risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19—including anyone over age 65 and those with preexisting conditions—are encouraged to continue to stay home.

Edwards and the state’s chief health officer, Dr. Alex Billioux, said while epidemiological trends for the state are encouraging—Louisiana reported just four COVID-19 deaths today, its lowest number since mid-March—it’s important that businesses and their patrons continue to practice social distancing and other risk mitigation measures like wearing masks.

“There is still risk involved and as more businesses reopen, you’re going to see cases increase,” Edwards said. “You shouldn’t patronize businesses that don’t engage in the type of risk mitigation we have talked about here today.”

Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp said the announcement was “welcome news,” adding that the decision “reinforces also that businesses are following safety guidance for being safe at work, which has in part made possible this broader reopening step, and it can’t come too soon.”

But the small business community, in particular, is concerned the new regulations, which remain in effect indefinitely, will continue to limit occupancy and require spacing for social distancing.

“If you want to keep social distancing and keep the requirement to six feet, do that,” says Dawn Starns, executive director of the Louisiana and Mississippi chapters of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. “But don’t keep an arbitrary capacity limit.”

Local restaurateur Stephen Hightower says spacing and occupancy limits make it almost impossible for some establishments to operate at all. Even though the new guidelines under phase two will allow him to serve more diners in theory, his City Pork Brasserie & Bar on Jefferson Highway has used up all its available footprint with tables spaced 6 feet apart.

“I can’t go to 50 percent as long as the six-foot requirement is in place,” Hightower says. “I can’t fit any more tables in the dining room at that distance.”

Still, Hightower says 50% is better than the current 25% and will help his two other restaurants, City Slice and Rouge Creole.

“At this point, we have to just do the best we can,” he says.

Big business groups, meanwhile, like the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, say the move is an important step in the right direction but urged the state to focus on its pro-business agenda in the Legislature as a way to truly help the economy.

“The data shows that right now our state is experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis,” LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack says. “For our job creators and working families to recover, we have to embrace bold solutions and innovative ideas at the state Capitol. We need our elected leaders to take action on things such as legal reform, liability protections, and tax and regulatory reform, to both help businesses in the short term as well as address the persistent barriers to growth in Louisiana.”