Phase one lessons: How businesses can open doors and keep people safe 

With Louisiana moving into phase two, several local businesses are opening for the first time since early spring.

Mike Hackley of BBQ Guys, Jenni Peters of Varsity Sports, and Eric Dexter with Civil Solutions Consulting Group shared Monday how their businesses managed the reopening process through phase one and offered tips for how companies can keep employees comfortable and safe as they return to work for phase two, as part of a webinar hosted by Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Below are some of the questions Hackley, Peters and Dexter answered during the Q&A. Questions and responses have been edited for space and clarity.

What has been the biggest obstacle in reopening?

Peters: I think my biggest sleepless nights have been regarding staff safety. It’s walking the tightrope between staff safety and giving people the service they expect. If you’re getting the service you expect to get at Varsity Sports, which is biomechanical shoe fittings, there’s contact with the customer.

Dexter: Our company has a lot of folks going out for survey work. As you can imagine, having 10 to 15 people running out together, who usually drive together to a job, was a big issue at the beginning. We didn’t have a ton of PPE around the office. We were able to shift things around the office, phasing people in shifts to come in the office and pick up gear.

From a business development perspective, for me, I was always out and about at dinners, lunches, happy hours, always networking. That became nonexistent with the pandemic in the format I was accustomed to. Now I rely on phone calls and social media to stay in front of people as much as possible.

Any changes at work for employees or rearranging to accommodate for social distancing?

Hackley: We’re training new staff in different rooms, with three to four people in a room together instead of 20. We have two monitors that all they do is walk around and make sure people have masks, are at safe distances and are washing hands. We take temperatures twice a day and bring in lunch for employees for less exposure. … You have to make employees feel safe because they’re not going to come to work when this thing does free up if they feel you’re not doing the right thing. We’re just trying to make people feel comfortable.

Peters: Like many small retailers, a lot of us can’t do business remotely all that well. When you have to be in the people business, you figure out how to do it. We started Shoe-ber, (shoe delivery) but it took people—we couldn’t go remote.

Have you started using any new systems or technology to streamline business?

Dexter: We use a lot of Microsoft products (Microsoft Teams). We’re holding project meetings and team meetings virtually. Project engineers are spread throughout the office, with crew members coming in through the day in shifts. We also ramped up how we were doing virtual calls.

Are there still concerns about what happens if someone on staff gets sick with coronavirus?

Dexter: Yes. Field crews can’t work virtually. If one or two people within a crew get sick, then we have problems. They can’t self-isolate the other employees, like engineers, and still work.

As you all navigated through phase one, do you have any advice for companies reopening in phase two?

Hackley: Follow CDC guidelines, then double up on them. Don’t take (the pandemic) lightly, and there’s still a lot of people out there taking it lightly. It is real, it is there. For customers reluctant to wear a mask, I think there are ways you can work with the customer to get them to wear the mask, and not have them get mad.

Peters: I agree. Pushback we’ve received from customers who were reluctant to wear the mask hasn’t been angry. We give masks to customers when they arrive; we have a sanitation station. You have to demonstrate to the customers that want to feel safe that you’re doing everything to keep them safe. We all have to adapt.

Watch the full webinar.