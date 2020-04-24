Personal care industry advocates say it isn’t safe to reopen salons, spas May 1

With no clear plan for reopening Louisiana’s personal care industry, an industry advocacy group has formed and is going to Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state licensing board and other elected officials with one specific request: Don’t reopen any salons or spas until the state is 100% certain it won’t have to close them again.

The governor’s stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, as of Friday afternoon. It’s already been challenged by one local barbershop that wanted to open sooner, but amid internal industry backlash, many salon and spa owners are taking the opposite approach, saying they would rather wait longer to reopen so that their businesses can ensure it’s safe enough to avoid another shutdown.

“We don’t want to be lab rats,” says Salon Aerie owner Lesli Stierle, who belongs to the Personal Care Industry in the State of Louisiana advocacy group, which formed three weeks ago and is nearing 1,800 members. “Give us proper guidance, give us time, and don’t open us back up just to close us two weeks later.”

Stierle sent a letter to the governor Thursday night, expressing several concerns about reopening without a set of clear, state-sanctioned guidelines. Chief among them: How is she supposed to ensure her staff is protected?

Most beauty industry workers don’t have employer-provided health benefits, sick leave or paid time off, says Stierle, meaning that if an asymptomatic customer with COVID-19 were to walk in for a haircut, businesses would be putting their employees’ and other customers’ health on the line. And Stierle could be held liable for such an event, since her insurance company has told her it wouldn’t cover it.

There are also supply chain issues that raise questions, she says; namely, how are salon owners supposed to acquire all the necessary supplies to make their facilities safe?

“I have read that some states are asking that temperatures be taken with contactless thermometers,” Stierle writes in the letter. “Where are businesses like mine to obtain something like this in a time of high demand? I would be happy to screen clients, but how do I go about this if I don’t have the equipment?”

While Stierle says her distributors have done all they can, most shipments are now taking three to four weeks, so if her salon reopens May 1, she’s expecting to have only enough supplies for one week and payroll for two weeks.

Moreover, personal care, as its name suggests, is a “very hands-on industry,” adds Stierle. For salons to be safe, workers will need to socially distance themselves from clients while wearing personal protective equipment like gloves and masks, which creates practical challenges when cutting hair or waxing lips.

Other states like Georgia and New York have begun implementing guidelines, says Stierle, and it’s time for Louisiana to do the same.

“How are we supposed to prepare if we don’t know what we’re preparing for?” she says. “I want to go back to work more than anybody in the world, but I don’t want to do it prematurely, without supplies and with 100% liability.”