Pennington, absent CARES Act funding, manages to resume clinical trials 

While LSU has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, the university’s share of federal money from the CARES Act relief package, passed by Congress in March, helped most of the institutions within the system plug gaping budget holes.

But because of the way the act was worded, only teaching institutions with students were eligible to receive funds. So while LSU, as a system, received $26 million—half of which went back to students in the form of reimbursements and half of which went to the various campuses to cover pandemic-related expenses—the Pennington Biomedical Research Center got nothing.

“We were hemorrhaging, says PBRC Executive Director John Kirwan, who says the amount of red ink totaled more than $2 million. “There was no lifeline for us.”

The problem for Pennington was that when government shutdown orders went into effect in March, the center was no longer able to conduct clinical trials, which generate a significant amount of its revenues. Those trials are funded by large pharmaceutical companies that pay on a per-visit basis. So when a trial is suspended, so is the money that goes along with it.

Adding to Pennington’s troubles was the delay in launching its new bariatric surgery center, which was announced last fall amid much fanfare and was expected to begin seeing patients from around the world the same week in March when the pandemic shutdowns began.

“It’s really been a five-alarm fire every day,” Kirwan says.

In recent weeks, things have begun to look up, however. The Legislature appropriated $2.2 million in emergency funds for Pennington during the session earlier this summer, which helped make up for the lost revenues in March, April and early May.

Since the state moved to phase two of its reopening, 50 of the 55 clinical trials that had been underway at Pennington have resumed.

The new bariatric treatment center is also now open for business and treating patients, though most of those patients are local or regional, as widespread air travel is still hampered by the pandemic.

“It’s difficult to advance because it was an emerging program and was just getting established when everything stopped,” Kirwan says. “But they continued construction and now we are planning a big opening for early 2021.”

But Pennington, which has established itself as a world-class research institution focused on chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity, is taking advantage of the opportunities created by the pandemic to develop a specialty in infectious diseases like COVID-19. The center has applied for a $5 million grant to study the virus, which has proved particularly lethal among populations that suffer from the chronic diseases that are Pennington’s expertise.

Kirwan hopes the money will come through so the center can focus on the intersection between the chronic and infectious diseases and how best to help vulnerable populations.

“We pivoted very quickly,” he says. “But we think there is a lot here we can build on that dovetails with what we already do.”