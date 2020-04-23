PAR: Seven key questions for getting Louisiana back to business

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana issued its own commentary yesterday on how to best reopen the state’s economy along with questions it says must be addressed.

The organization supports plans to reopen the economy in stages and encourages leaders to set criteria for the stages in plain language and numbers for the public.

“By setting understandable criteria and being open and transparent about the benchmarks, our leaders can establish a clear link between citizens’ actions and the health and economic outcomes,” the commentary reads. “From that comes order, progress and restored hope.”

Par outlined seven “key decision” questions:

Is Louisiana’s coronavirus testing infrastructure and supply base sturdy enough to keep up with the tracking necessary to stay ahead of the epidemic? This is the leading criteria for stemming a resurgence in COVID-19 during reopening, according to experts. PAR says it will require equipment, logistics and that people and institutions know what to do.

What markers in the disease trendlines will we use to base our decisions to move further ahead or pull back from the reopening? Benchmarks used by officials may be related to the number of new cases, deaths, hospital capacity and ventilator availability. Government officials will need to clearly articulate identified benchmarks and communicate how the measured control of the disease will impact decision-making. By adopting this transparent approach, PAR says people will have a sense that decisions are not arbitrary and that the situation is not never-ending.

How will we cope when the state or a local area experiences a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak? A second wave of COVID-19 cases should be anticipated, the organization says, noting that many communities saw second waves during the battle against the 1918-20 Spanish flu epidemic. “The key will be to manage expectations honestly and overcome discouragement.”

Should mayors and local leaders decide when and how their economies should open up?

PAR notes that guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration specifically dictates local communities may be the best authorities to address their own conditions, but that guidance also says communities must be subject to gateway criteria determining what level of openness they can pursue. “The advice seems to be: With autonomy comes responsibility, so act independently if you wish, but you still must meet the benchmarks determining the direction of the reopening.”

Can the health care industry assume the forefront of the reopening?

As a dominant employer in Louisiana, the resurgence of the health care industry would stoke an economic boost, according to PAR. While many health care workers are on the front lines of COVID-19, many others have seen work greatly decline because of the delay of routine and voluntary surgeries or treatments. Health care workers are also being sidelined by scarcities of equipment and facilities as organizations focus resources on responding to the epidemic. Starting Monday, medical and surgical procedures for time-sensitive conditions will be allowed to start back up in Louisiana. The next step, PAR says, would be to allow more routine care and checkups.

Will businesses be able to get back in operation without significant legal liabilities regarding the health of their employees or customers? Even if the government completely reopens the economy, businesses will have to consider a formidable constraint: the possibility of getting sued for playing a role in making someone sick or dead. Business groups’ plans call for expanded protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits. Workers’ compensation is a complex but critical addition to this discussion, and one the Legislature already has shown an interest in considering when it eventually come back in session.

Will the recovery and relief system prove beneficial to small businesses, especially those with only one or a few employees? A reopening plan that encourages the early participation of small-scale entrepreneurial businesses is critical to success, PAR says. The National Federation of Independent Business and others have raised concerns about a multitude of small-scale entrepreneurs being left behind by the lockdown and government relief efforts.

While these are the most pressing questions regarding reopening the economy, PAR says these aren’t the only ones. Sufficient child care, as well as the availability of public transportation, taxis and ride share services, are also major concerns that will impact employment. Read the full commentary.