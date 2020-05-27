Sidewalk ordinance flexibility opens options for downtown restaurants

The forced distancing measures required by the novel coronavirus has prompted city governments across the nation—including Baton Rouge—to consider closing off, narrowing or repurposing streets and sidewalks to make room for dining tables.

In Baton Rouge, the city-parish is being flexible with restaurants in the downtown area that have wide sidewalks, allowing them to offer cafe-style seating on sidewalks without a permit.

“We want our businesses to do well and them making these temporary accommodations for customers who prefer to sit outside makes sense,” says city-parish government spokesman Mark Armstrong.

While Armstong was unable to define how long the flexibility would last, saying there isn’t a “real time limit” on the allowances, he did add that the Downtown Development District office can assist businesses with the permit application to allow it permanently.

Batch 13 already had three tables outside before Gov. John Bel Edwards closed the state’s restaurant dining rooms. Since then, the restaurant has added an additional four to five tables for customers, says general manager Quentin Guillory.

“In the beginning, (the coronavirus) impacted us like everyone else, but as we learned to adapt and adjust through limited menus, family meals and expanded outdoor seating, we’re boosting business how we can,” Guillory says.

How cities move to repurpose streets and sidewalks in response to the pandemic depends on the communities’ priorities and their sense of what is possible and appropriate for the area, according to The Washington Post.

In Oakland, California, which boasts one of the earliest and most ambitious “Slow Streets” plans, officials enacted some 20 miles of “soft closures” of certain neighborhood streets. The goal was to make it safer and easier for residents to walk and cross treacherous intersections in areas with essential services, like grocery stores. Other cities have closed roads to increase safe spaces for jogging and exercise during the pandemic.

In Tampa, Florida, Mayor Jane Castor, a Democrat and former police chief, has pushed a “Lift Up Local” campaign that allows restaurants to put tables in some public streets.

“We thought of ways they would be able to increase their customer base while keeping everyone safe,” Castor says. “The best way to do that is to move everyone outside.”

In Baton Rouge, the Downtown Development District has added cafe seating outside of its office on Florida Street and has also placed additional seating at the North Boulevard Town Square, says DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer.

“We’ve been fortunate we’ve had ample space outside (for dining),” Rhorer says. “We haven’t heard from restaurants needing street closures.”