OLOL sees sharp drop in COVID-19 patients in past two weeks

As of today, roughly one-third of patients under care at Our Lady of the Lake facilities are COVID-19-related patients, significantly fewer than two weeks ago, says CEO Scott Wester.

There are currently 140 patients in the hospital system’s COVID-19 units, some 110 fewer than two weeks ago when the system “maxed out” at 250 patients.

With fewer coronavirus patients under its care, OLOL has been able to cut its COVID-19 units from 12 to eight.

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, OLOL chief medical officer and an infectious disease expert, says the system has taken “extraordinary measures” to separate patients who have been diagnosed with or suspected to have coronavirus from the patients who do not.

OLOL is working with surgeon groups on how to best determine that a person doesn’t have COVID-19 on the day of their surgery or doesn’t develop the virus within five to 10 days afterward.

“We’ve seen studies from South Korea showing that patients after surgery who develop COVID don’t do well,” O’Neal says. “We’ve begun calling patients 10 days before surgery and asking them to quarantine.”

Additionally, they’ve developed a testing site for patients to be tested three to four days before their surgery and is at a separate site from where testing is being conducted on symptomatic patients.

OLOL Vice President of Construction and Facilities Jeff Mosely says two new pieces of technology will help health care workers sterilize hospital rooms quickly and thoroughly. OLOL is working with a researcher at LSU that developed a high-intensity UV light treatment that can be rolled around and completely sterilize a room in five minutes.

Starting next week, Mosely says OLOL will use an electrostatic sprayer, which creates a low-density, high-pressure spray that uses less disinfectant but still sterilizes equipment very quickly.