Ochsner study: COVID-19 has infected 6.6% of Baton Rouge-area residents

Some 6.6% of residents in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes are estimated to have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to an Ochsner Health study.

The COVID-19 Prevalence Study was conducted during the last two weeks of July. Of the 6.6%, 3% tested positive for an active infection, while 3.6% tested positive for antibodies, meaning they were recovering from the disease or had completely recovered. Notably, more than 60% of those with an active infection showed no symptoms at the time of the test.

Active coronavirus infections were most prominent in West Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes, at 5.3% and 4.2%, respectively. The percentages were lower in East Baton Rouge Parish (2.8%) and Ascension Parish (1.9%).

The study also showed that Black residents had a higher rate of positive antibodies, 7.5%, compared to 1.8% for white residents and 1.6% for Hispanic residents. At the time of the study, Hispanic residents showed the highest rate of active infections, 10.1%, compared to 3.5% for Black residents and 2.4% for white residents.

Further, the study shows that residents with public-facing jobs had three times more likely to test positive than those with office jobs. Also, those going into work as usual showed a larger prevalence for testing positive (8.2%) compared to those working from home (3.7%) at least part of the time.

Ochsner principal investigator Dr. Amy Feehan says it’s important to note that the study represents a specific moment in time—the second-half of July.

“Active infections continue to spread in our communities,” Feehan says. “We’re working to compare and contrast the data from the New Orleans study with our results from the Baton Rouge study.”

A follow-up report will be released from Feehan in the coming weeks. More than 5,000 adults across the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas were tested for the study to determine the spread of COVID-19 in south Louisiana.

Ochsner partnered with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation for the study, and was funded by the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and The Humana Foundation, with additional support from The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and Healthy Blue.