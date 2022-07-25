Ochsner Health back to requiring masks amid latest COVID surge

Ochsner Health will enforce mask-wearing in all common and patient care areas for employees, patients and visitors, the system announced Friday.

Masks will be provided at entrances, and children under 2 years old are excluded from the requirement.

Ochsner says an increase in COVID-19 cases spurred the policy change.

Ochsner will continue routine visitation for COVID-19-negative patients. Visitors will be asked to leave if they exhibit symptoms of respiratory infection, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, have a pending COVID-19 test for symptoms or are unable or refuse to wear a mask.

The Capital Region’s other major hospitals have not announced similar mandates. Woman’s Hospital requires staff to wear masks in patient care settings and encourages patients and visitors to wear masks when in waiting rooms or interacting with a medical provider in patient care areas, spokesperson Caroline Isemann says.

Baton Rouge General requires employees who are not vaccinated to wear masks but has no mandate for visitors, spokesperson Meghan Parrish says. Our Lady of the Lake does not require vaccinated visitors and patients to wear face coverings, but asks those that are unvaccinated to mask up, and requires all employees to wear masks when interacting with patients, according to this policy statement last updated July 2.

There were 714 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Louisiana on Sunday, down from a high of more than 3,000 last August but up from 55 in mid-April of this year, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics put most of the state at a “high” community level for COVID-19. However, the Capital Region is at the “medium” level, except for east and west Feliciana parishes, which are considered “low.”