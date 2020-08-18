City-Parish disputes being on list of top cities that will be hit hard by the pandemic

Cities that rely heavily on tourism, sales taxes or direct state assistance are predicted to face particular challenges with their budgets, according to a story published Monday by The New York Times.

Baton Rouge comes in at No. 8 on the list of potentially most affected—above New Orleans—which ranks major cities by percentage of expected budgetary shortfall. The analysis, soon to be published in the National Tax Journal, predicts Baton Rouge will face more than a 12% shortfall in the budget in a more severe scenario and roughly 9% in a less severe situation.

With some 61% of the general fund coming from sales taxes, the analysis predicts that a decrease in revenues from sales taxes because of shifting consumer behaviors from the pandemic is to blame for the anticipated shortfall.

The analysis contradicts what Baton Rouge officials have been predicting, which is that impacts of the coronavirus will cause only a $23 million shortfall, or 7% loss.

Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel says the administration doesn’t understand where The New York Times or the National Tax Journal got their numbers from for the analysis. The city-parish’s financial projections are based on real numbers that are later vetted by James Richardson, an economist with LSU.

Further, the preliminary figures for June sales taxes show an increase from May, he says, and the casino revenues have been better than the administration originally expected.

“But as the COVID pandemic lingers, it’s going to have a longer effect—that’s the unknown,” Gissel says.

Helping offset the impact of COVID-19, the city-parish currently has $15.8 million in reserves and $7.6 million in unassigned fund balance, according to Gissel. The administration also still has a hiring freeze in place to help with revenue losses. The city-parish has received $9 million in CARES Act dollars from the state and anticipates receiving another $10 million in the second round, which hasn’t been disbursed yet. Gissel expects the city-parish to also receive funds as part of a new round of virus aid as well as FEMA reimbursement funds.