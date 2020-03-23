‘Nonessential’ retailers prepare to close after state mandate 

Retailers deemed “nonessential” by the state spent the day preparing to shut their doors at the close of business today for an indefinite period of time and, perhaps, forever.

In an effort to further limit the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday issued an executive order, effective at 5 p.m, tightening the restrictions on commercial activity and further limiting what types of businesses can stay open.

For women’s apparel retailers like Russo Ross on Jefferson Highway there was no ambiguity about whether the boutique provides essential services. The only question was how long can it survive the shutdown?

“If we can’t reopen by May 1, we’re going to have to seriously think about whether we can continue to go forward,” says boutique owner Chris Russo Blackwood. “We lost half of March and if we lose all of April and May, I don’t know how we recover. That’s our busy spring season.”

Some retailers are already closed. The Royal Standard didn’t wait until 5 p.m.: It shut down its three Louisiana stores this morning, though its Texas and Alabama locations are still open for the time being.

The gift and apparel retailer dealt with problems caused by the coronavirus earlier this year, when its China manufacturing facility was shut down. Now, it’s got supply chain issues with its plant in India, and on the demand side, its American customer base is drying up.

“We did some business last week and we did some wholesale business from customers who wanted orders,” owner Mark Pierce says. “But as more and more businesses get closed more and more wholesale gets shut down, so we’re down to a skeleton crew.”

While some retailers were preparing to batten down the hatches, others that may not seem essential say various exceptions in the executive order will enable them to remain open.

Louisiana Nursery plans to continue operating because it sells vegetable plants, which is considered an essential service. The store will be closed Tuesday so management can rethink how to operate the store amid rules that limit the number of people who can be on the premises at one time.

Varsity Sports, meanwhile, plans to continue operating a grab-and-go service it put in place last week. Customers can place an order online or by phone and then pick it up without getting out of their cars.

“It’s not that we’re trying to make a profit at all cost but we’re trying to do the little things we can to keep some cash flowing,” Varsity Sports owner Jenni Peters says.

Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp says there has been some confusion about which businesses can and cannot remain open. In an effort to help clarify the rules, BRAC posted guidelines on its website Sunday night, though Knapp says calls continue to come in.

“It is very confusing because if you’re not clearly and expressly named you have to sort of figure out which of these categories does or does not relate to you,” he says.