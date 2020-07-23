News alert: Jim Bernhard declines, Richard Zuschlag named to LSU Board

With Jim Bernhard turning down an appointment to the LSU Board of Supervisors, Gov. John Bel Edwards is replacing him with Acadian Ambulance Service CEO Richard E. Zuschlag.

The governor’s office did not release any details on why Bernhard, an LSU graduate and the founder of the private equity group Bernhard Capital Partners, opted not to serve, but some shuffling is required to make the switch.

Collis B. Temple Jr. will move from his at-large position to one representing Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District, enabling Zuschlag, who does not reside within that district, to assume the at-large spot. Bernhard could not immediately be reached for comment.

