PPP forgiveness rule update good news for local banks, small businesses 

The local banking community is applauding today’s announcement by the U.S. Small Business Administration that it is simplifying the loan forgiveness application for Paycheck Protection Program loans of $50,000 or less.

The SBA’s action, made in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, makes it easier for small businesses to apply for PPP forgiveness on loans of $50,000 or less, and also eases the burden on PPP lenders, allowing them to process forgiveness applications more swiftly.

“This is really going to make a big difference, especially in a state like ours, where so many of the loans were small loans,” says Robert Taylor, CEO of the Louisiana Bankers’ Association, which, with its counterparts nationwide, advocated for the changes. “This will be a big relief on everyone’s part.”

Citizens Bank is one of the community banks that has made mostly small loans under the PPP and will benefit from the changes. Of the nearly 500 loans totaling some $33 million Citizens made under the PPP, about 60% were at or below the $50,000 threshold.

“This is a win for banks and a win for small businesses,” says Citizens Bank Sr. Vice President Jim Purgerson. “It’s going to help a lot of small businesses in our area.”

The PPP proved to be a lifeline for businesses last spring, when Congress created the program as part of the federal CARES Act pandemic relief package. But because the PPP was approved in such haste, many of the rules governing its administration have continued to evolve since it was originally rolled out.

In mid-summer, much to the relief of lenders, the feds announced that small businesses with loans of $50,000 or less were eligible for 100% forgiveness. But, until now, questions have remained about the loan forgiveness process.

Today’s development also answers another important question that has been plaguing lenders, which is whether they are guaranteed full reimbursement by the feds for making loans under the PPP.

Taylor says the new rules give added assurance to banks, who lent some $7 billion of their own money under the PPP, that their reimbursements are forthcoming.

“People don’t realize that the government didn’t give banks money to loan out,” Taylor says. “The government told banks, ‘If you lend out your own money under these rules, we will pay you back. Now, we’re getting to the point where they know they are going to get their money back. That is very significant.”

Read about the new rules here, and view the new streamlined application here.