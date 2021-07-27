New COVID cases, hospitalizations in Louisiana reaching records

There were 6,797 new COVID-19 cases reported to the state since July 26, the second-highest single-day case count reported since Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Also today, 1,390 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH says. That represents an increase of 169 hospitalizations since yesterday, the largest single-day increase since March 2020.

“To see this current rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is becoming increasingly scary,” says Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards in a prepared statement. “We reported nearly 6,800 cases today in addition to the nearly 8,000 that were reported from the weekend. And today, there are close to 1,400 COVID patients hospitalized statewide—approximately 90 percent of whom are unvaccinated.”

Edwards recommended all Louisiana residents both vaccinated and unvaccinated wear masks while indoors if 6 feet of distance can’t be maintained, which is in line with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, Edwards has stopped short of issuing any new mandates or restrictions on business activity.

In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has moved the city into a modified version of the state’s phase three restrictions, limiting event sizes and business capacity. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has continued to encourage residents to get one of the available COVID-19 vaccines.