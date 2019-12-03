Netflix CEO to speak in Baton Rouge 

Netflix’s co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings is coming to Baton Rouge next week to deliver the keynote address at the Council for A Better Louisiana’s annual meeting, the organization announced today.

Hastings’ keynote address is scheduled to begin at noon Dec. 12, with the regular meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997 and has since grown the company into the tech firm it is today.

He has also donated $100 million to children’s education initiatives in support of charter schools, including investments in Louisiana. Hasting’s speech is expected to focus on his role in the entertainment industry and how “disruption” can spur change in education.

The luncheon will also feature a panel of political analysts discussing the state’s most recent elections.

Panelists include Melinda Deslatte with the Associated Press; Greg Hilburn, political reporter for the USA Today Network; and Joshua Stockley, a professor of political science at UL Monroe.

CABL will also be honoring James Richardson, an economics professor and director of the Public Administration Institute at LSU’s college of business, with a public service award for his work on the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference from 1987 to 2019.

The event is now sold out, but those interested can join a waitlist for seating.