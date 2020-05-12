Nearly two dozen downtown events canceled due to COVID-19; organizers look to fall

Some 23 outdoor downtown events have been canceled since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, Downtown Development District officials shared at their first board meeting since March.

Casey Tate, a project director with DDD, says that while many of the event coordinators have said they want to reschedule for the fall, it may be difficult to hold all of the postponed events in one season because of scheduling conflicts. Executive Director Davis Rhorer emphasized the importance of the events on the downtown economy, as they help drive spending with local restaurants and retailers in the downtown area.

“That’s hundreds of people that we missed having downtown,” Tate says, adding that many of the events have been speculatively rescheduled but announcements won’t be made until it’s clear they will be able to hold the events. “It’s going to be difficult to reschedule a lot of these but we’re excited to make it work.”

One of the events scheduled to return is Live After Five. Lauren Tompkins, with the Downtown Business Association, says the concert series will return sometime this year, whether in-person or virtually, and the association is working to iron out the details.

Also on hold are plans to amend the city-parish’s nuisance ordinance, according to Rhorer. The amendments address aggressive panhandling and obstruction of sidewalks, with fines able to be waived if a person can prove they are homeless. The amendments will be considered by the Metro Council later this year.

While events are on hold, many construction projects are moving forward in the downtown area. Construction has wrapped up on Water Street on the Water Campus, which connects to Nicholson Drive, and the development’s residential project 200 Water Street is expected to be completed this fall. Construction is set to begin in June on the Water Campus’ park Main Square, which will sit next to 200 Water Street. The park is expected to be finished when the residential housing opens.

Construction is also continuing on the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s new downtown headquarters and the Catholic-Presbyterian Apartments.

Plans are also moving forward for a new restaurant on Third Street, which will be on the bottom floor of City Bar. While Rhorer was tight-lipped about the new eatery, he says an announcement will be made in June with more details about the business.