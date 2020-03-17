Museums gear for huge financial losses as facilities shut down

As they begin temporarily closing their facilities today in the wake of COVID-19, museum officials throughout Baton Rouge are preparing to grapple with impending financial losses by the time they’re able to reopen.

Event space rentals comprise the main source of revenue for the Old Governor’s Mansion, says Fairleigh Jackson, executive director of Preserve Louisiana, which operates the mansion. But Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent proclamation banning social gatherings of 50 or more people has already triggered several groups to cancel activities at the facility, while other events, like weddings, are being postponed.

The mansion has a cooperative endeavor agreement with the state that allows the nonprofit Preserve Louisiana—which does not receive any government support—to collect all revenues from space rentals, which go toward the organization’s operating costs. The organization has already seen a decline in rentals since the state slashed the operating funds it previously gave to the mansion.

“This is coming at a time when things were already very difficult,” Jackson says. “If we’re looking at this being the new normal until July or August, we’ll see a significant loss. All our events would have to be canceled.”

Moreover, Jackson fears philanthropic giving—from both corporate donors and individual donors—will take a major hit as economic uncertainty continues to grow. She says she’ll have a phone call with board members later today to discuss a contingency plan.

As executive director of the semi-private U.S.S. Kidd Veterans Museum, Rosehn Gipe says that, with “no income and astronomically high overhead costs” during the closure, she’s unable to keep paying her part-time staff of about a dozen employees who give tours and run the gift shops, among other duties. For the time being, her full-time staff of four will continue working.

“Our part-timers are going to be out of work for a while, so it’s possible they’ll move on and find other jobs,” Gipe says. “We probably won’t be able to bring all of them back, so there will be a change in staff, which means we’ll have to find new people and retrain them. It’ll be a big financial burden.”

With free admission and state funding, the Old State Capitol isn’t expecting to lose any revenue from tourists during the shutdown, says Tyler Bray with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, which runs the museum. However, the historic building has seen several event cancellations.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation, see what information comes out and follow best practices,” Bray says. “At this point, we’re hoping to not have any negative financial impacts on employees but we shall see how this unfolds.”

