Much of pandemic unemployment fraud was organized, investigation finds 

The pandemic, and the federally boosted unemployment insurance payouts, led to what may turn out to be the biggest fraud wave in U.S. history, with fraudsters filing bogus claims in record-high volumes.

But the problem extends far beyond a plague of solo scammers. A ProPublica investigation reveals that much of the fraud has been organized—both in the U.S. and abroad. Fraudsters have used digital bots to file online claims in bulk. And others, located as far away as China and West Africa, have organized low-wage teams to file phony claims.

Nobody has yet come close to putting a definitive number on the dollar value of fraud relating to pandemic-era unemployment benefits, which are being investigated and tallied by federal prosecutors and the Department of Labor, but ProPublica performed a data analysis that hints at the massive scope: In state after state, the volume of initial jobless claims has far exceeded the number of estimated job losses.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s inspector general estimates that at least $87 billion in fraudulent and improper payments will have made their way through the system by the time pandemic-linked jobless aid programs expire in September. Read the full story.