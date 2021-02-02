More people have received vaccine than have tested positive for COVID-19

More Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine than have tested positive for the virus, an early but hopeful milestone in the race to end the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, 26.5 million Americans had received one or both doses of the current vaccines, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Since the first U.S. patient tested positive outside of Seattle a year ago, 26.3 million people in the country have tested positive for the disease, and 443,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has been giving about 1.34 million doses a day, according to data gathered by Bloomberg. While the rollout stumbled in its early days, in the six weeks since the first shots went into arms almost 7.8% of Americans have gotten one or more doses, and 1.8% are fully vaccinated.

In Louisiana, 406 vaccine providers across the state will receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, a 15% increase from last week, WBRZ-TV reports.

These providers—comprising 143 chain pharmacies, 118 independent pharmacies, 55 hospitals, 28 community health centers, seven rural health clinics and 55 other health care sites—are in all 64 parishes.

Public health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, estimate 70% to 85% of the 330 million Americans must be exposed to the pathogen through virus or vaccine to reach a level of herd immunity. Read the full story.