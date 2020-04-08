Metro Council meeting virtually for first time  

The Metro Council will hold its first ever virtual meeting this afternoon as a way to take care of essential government business while observing the statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” says Metro Council member Tara Wicker, one of the longest-serving members of the current council. “It’s going to be interesting.”

While the virtual aspect of the meeting might be interesting, few if any of the items on the agenda will be. That’s because council leadership limited the measures they’ll take up to those that do not require any debate or public discussion.

“We just want to make sure we take care of anything that has to be done right now,” Wicker says.

The public can witness the meeting via one of several platforms and email public comments to the council administrator, who will read them into the record at the meeting. There won’t be a way for the public to testify by voice or video, however. Only council members will have the capability to participate in real time.

Among the items that will be introduced today and discussed at the April 22 meeting is a resolution to include on the November ballot a renewal of the Downtown Development District’s dedicated 10-mil property tax. The millage, which is paid only by downtown property owners, comes up for renewal every five years and is the sole source of operating revenue for the DDD.

A couple of supplemental appropriations for engineering work for the $1 billion MovEBR road improvements program will also be introduced today, though not discussed or voted on.

The council will not take up a nearly $800,000 supplemental appropriation for Stantec, one of the program managers. That request, which is to pay for new program management software, came before the council in late February and generated a lot of controversy until the coronavirus crisis focused attention on more immediate concerns.

Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford says in the weeks since, his office has had an opportunity to review the matter and will present a detailed report on why the software is needed when the council meets again later this month.

Also deferred for now are a couple of measures dealing with the restructuring of the Baton Rouge Police Department. The moves, which included scrapping two captains positions and replacing them with a new deputy chief, came out of an efficiency study that recommended ways to make the BRPD more efficient and effective.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says he pulled the items from the agenda because they would have required debate.

“We weren’t necessarily worried about opposition to them,” says Paul, who was in New Orleans for funeral services for his father, who recently died from COVID-19. “We just wanted people to have an opportunity to discuss them.”

The Metro Council meeting begins at 4 p.m. It can be viewed on the city-parish website, brla.gov, or on its Facebook page via Facebook live.