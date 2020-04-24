Managing HR solutions in the coronavirus era

The coronavirus pandemic has completely upended the Baton Rouge business community, forcing companies to act quickly to ensure continued workflow.

Communication with employees is essential right now, says Ashley Knapps, director of human resources at Baton Rouge-based HR Solutions, who spoke at a Baton Rouge Area Chamber webinar this morning about managing human resource issues arising during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The fear of the unknown has truly had an impact on employees who have concerns about decisions being made,” Knapps says. “It’s very important as employers that we communicate in some way with employees, whether over email or conference calls.”

Companies should schedule regular meetings to check in with workers. Some employees may struggle with remote work with day cares and schools closed, so Knapps recommends employers offer a flexible schedule so that workers can complete tasks around child care.

Knapps suggests identifying a point person or leader that employees know to go to with questions. In the event that point person becomes impacted, either by falling ill themselves or by having to care for a family member, the business owner should be prepared for someone else to step in.

Cross-training is important, too, Knapps says, as employees may need to cover duties for co-workers out on leave. She suggests having written procedures and processes for those multitasked employees.

“Managing employees’ productivity is tough,” Knapps says. “You want to review and determine whether it’s working and making sure that the necessary workflows are in place. In times like this, we determine what’s working and what’s not.”