Majority of Baton Rouge hotels remain open, but most employees furloughed

Nearly four weeks into the coronavirus crisis that has been particularly brutal on the travel and hospitality sectors, Baton Rouge area hotels are struggling to get by.

So far, 55 of the 75 hotels in the market remain open, according to data gathered by Visit Baton Rouge. Most, however, have furloughed all but a handful of employees. At some, the general manager is the only one still on the job to answer the phone.

“We’re just trying to make it day to day right now,” says Baton Rouge Lodging Association President Scott Michelet, who also is general manager of the Crowne Plaza. “It’s too soon to say what the long-term plan is.”

While no local hotels have officially announced a permanent closure, seven are temporarily shuttered and more are expected to follow. Among those that have suspended operations is the Wyndham Garden on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Interstate 10.

Owner Mike Wampold says limited demand doesn’t justify keeping the hotel open, though his two other Baton Rouge-area hotels—the Renaissance and the Watermark—are still in business.

“They’re operating with just a handful of guests and a skeleton crew,” he says.

At the moment, occupancy at local hotels that are still open has plummeted and revenues from hotel stays during the last week of March were down 76% over the same period one year ago, according to data released today by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. (See related story).

BRAC’s report also shows hotel occupancy rates from March 22 to March 28 fell to 24%, compared with 65% one year ago, though Michelet and Wampold say that in their experience occupancy is closer to 12%.

While the industry tries to plan and figure out how to access financial relief in the CARES Act package, Wampold says hotels are in a uniquely vulnerable position and won’t be able to bounce back quickly from the pandemic, even after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

“The problem is, it’s going to be a while before conferences and banquets come back,” he says. “People are going to be willing to do only the essential things for a period of time. Even once commerce resumes, it’s going to be a while before they feel comfortable traveling and gathering in large groups.”

Visit Baton Rouge, which is largely funded by a hotel bed tax, is trying to reschedule conventions and events for the fall. But some groups are pushing events back to 2021 and others are canceling altogether, agency President and CEO Paul Arrigo says.

In the meantime, the agency is trying to encourage virtual travel to local attractions like the U.S.S. Kidd and the Baton Rouge Zoo through a BR Strong Campaign.

The campaign aims to encourage residents to support local tourism including restaurants and retailers at a time when the industry is hurting. It also promotes virtual pop-up shops and other online stores, as well as several gift card campaigns.