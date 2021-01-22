LSU researchers create smartphone sensor to detect COVID-19

A team of LSU biological sciences has created a smartphone-based biosensor device for detecting coronavirus and antibodies with the goal of providing rapid COVID-19 test results, according to an LSU announcement.

Research fellow and immunologist Luan Vu is working alongside LSU professors Stephania Cormier and Manas Gartia, funded by a $30,000 LSU technology transfer grant.

Vu was working on respiratory infections when the coronavirus outbreak began and got the idea for the project after seeing how difficult it was for people to get tested for COVID-19 in early 2020.

“If I can get someone immediate test results, they can know whether or not to go to work or quarantine at home as opposed to having to wait 24 hours and going about their daily lives,” Vu says.

Gartia, who has previously developed a smartphone-based app to detect the BRCA1 breast cancer gene, is working on the biosensing part of the device.

What makes the biosensor unique from other testing kits is that it can be used in people’s homes or in the field and uses tiny surface sensors to detect the virus while mounted on a phone.

Vu said the device could help decentralize COVID-19 testing and provide a cost-effective solution for screening in large public venues.

“COVID-19 is a good target to start with but not the only application,” he says. “Once we master our technology and fabrication, we can apply it to other pathogens and immunoassays.” See the LSU announcement.