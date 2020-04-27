LSU interim president asks school leaders to prepare for budget cuts 

LSU is bracing for possible cuts of state funding because of the coronavirus, says LSU Interim President Tom Galligan, who has asked school leaders to prepare for some 5% to 10% worth of budget cuts.

“We know that there’s financial uncertainty and will be financial disruption,” Galligan says. “We’re planning for that reduction now.”

Galligan, who spoke this afternoon at the Baton Rouge Press Club’s virtual luncheon, was upfront about the uncertainty facing the school but offered little regarding LSU’s fall classes and upcoming football season.

“The best answer to some of these questions is the most honest answer of all—I don’t know,” Galligan says. “Looking to the future, I don’t know, but we will make the best decisions possible based on the best data available.”

Though spring commencement has been postponed, it hasn’t been canceled. Like the football season and on-campus classes, the activities will begin when it’s safe to do so, he says. This fall, larger classes may be held online while some of the smaller classes will be held in bigger rooms to allow for social distancing. The campus workforce’s return will be gradual and will occur before fall classes begin.

“I think it’s important to play the (football) season,” he says. “It will be played as in previous years, but it may be a little different. I think it’s important to play the season, not just for revenue, but for the spirit.”

Despite a predicted nationwide 15% drop in college enrollment, Galligan insists LSU is bucking national trends and says the school has surpassed its recruitment goals. To date, the school has received more than 28,000 undergraduate applications for the 2020-2021 academic year, up roughly 4,000 from last year.

Galligan also says deposits and attendance to virtual events for admitted students are also up but he was unable to elaborate.

He’s worried about retention, however. The school has enacted a 15% tuition and fee exemption for the summer semester, and it moved the remaining 1,000 students still living on campus into apartments for social distancing. Student Life has also reached out to the university’s international students, who Galligan says are “particularly vulnerable” because they aren’t eligible for stimulus funding.

“We may well face less funding than we would have hoped for and we will react accordingly,” Galligan says. “We were already planning for the possibility of receiving less than we otherwise had. We’ve shifted our financial model over the past 12 or 13 years from being 80% funded by the state to significantly less. Maybe one of the things to come out of it is that we’ll be less adversely affected from this than we would have 12,13 years ago.”