LSU group creates mobile decontamination unit for hospitals to reuse PPE 

In addition to LSU’s large-scale production of personal protective gowns in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, or PMAC, another group at LSU has created a way to decontaminate PPE so health care providers can extend the use of their equipment.

The LSU team developed an ultraviolet light-powered mobile decontamination unit, or MDU, from a food warmer. The tall metal box typically keeps food warm at restaurants, bakeries and other food service providers.

“Reusing PPE that is designed to be disposable goes against every health and safety practice known to those in the medical community. This decontamination unit could provide some peace of mind for those on the front line of this fight,” says Michael Hooks, director of LSU’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety.

The team, comprising members of LSU’s College of Agriculture, College of the Coast & Environment, College of Science, and the Office of Environmental Health and Safety reconfigured the metal box with racks, equipment, electronics and specialized lamps in a specific configuration to kill COVID-19 and other viruses.

The prototype unit was built at the home of Bill Gibson, coordinator of the Field Services Group for the LSU Coastal Studies Institute. Once parts were delivered and the layout designed, unit production moved to LSU’s campus.

Gibson says the concept had been previously proven effective by the University of Nebraska, but said the LSU-created unit is smaller and mobile. The group plans to manufacture additional units and will start by working with partners at LSU Health New Orleans. The project, nicknamed the SaniTiger, was funded by LSU’s Office of Research and Economic Development. Read the full announcement from LSU.