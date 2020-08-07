LSU Greek recruitment week will go virtual this fall

LSU’s Panhellenic Council announced last week via Instagram post that recruitment week for the sororities, Aug. 16-24, will be fully virtual due to the “immediate risk” of COVID-19 spread. All 12 sororities voted unanimously for the decision following discussions on options for hosting events in person.

“Our staff and student-leaders are working to ensure a positive, fun and safe experience for the record number of potential new members who are interested in joining an LSU sorority,” LSU Panhellenic wrote.

The four rounds of recruitment will occur via Zoom, with sorority members speaking with potential members one-on-one. While the decision will decrease the risk of outbreak for current and potential members, many are upset they will not get the traditional sorority recruitment experience.

“Normally during the week before recruitment, you spend a lot of time with girls you’ve never met in your sorority before,” says Zeta Tau Alpha member Hannah Leger. “It’s supposed to be super bonding while you learn about recruitment, but obviously that’s not quite the case this year.”

The final day of recruitment, in which sororities announce their bids for new members, will differ from sorority to sorority. One option is to hold their bid day in person, assigning time slots to each new member to come to the sorority house.

“Coronavirus has already affected these girls a lot,” Leger says. “First they lost their senior year of high school and now they’re losing their freshman year of college. It’s really not the sorority experience that anyone would expect.”

Members will still move into the sorority houses prior to the start of rush week, housing about 50 women in rooms of two or four. Precautions for house members include social distancing and prohibiting guests.

The LSU Interfraternity Council also announced in an Instagram post that all but the final round of recruitment week for the fraternities will take place virtually. The final round will occur in person “in accordance with CDC and government guidelines.”

The two decisions came days before LSU announced protocols for reopening campus, including mandating masks, cleaning materials for classrooms and a daily symptom checker to fill out before coming to campus.