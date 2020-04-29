LSU Foundation to issue pink slips Thursday 

The LSU Foundation will lay off a “substantial” number of its 140 employees Thursday morning, in what is the latest example of the toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on the economy.

LSU Foundation spokesperson Sara Whittaker says like all foundations and nonprofits, the LSU Foundation has been negatively impacted by the economic fallout from the pandemic and “is just taking a practical, conservative view and making some really hard decisions right now.”

Whittaker says all foundation employees were notified last week that layoffs were coming. Earlier today they were updated: The pink slips will go out tomorrow.

Whittaker could not share details of how many employees will lose their jobs but says they will continue to be compensated for an indeterminate amount of time.

While the COVID-19 crisis is the immediate catalyst for the layoffs, Whittaker says the LSU Foundation, which increased its staff several years ago from around 90 employees to its current level in an effort to implement a blueprint drafted by former Foundation President Stephen Moret, has been planning to downsize as it has met some of the fundraising benchmarks outlined in the Moret plan.

“At this point, the fundraising needs of the university are different than they were five years ago,” Whittaker says. “Today, LSU has more need for immediate-use dollars for scholarships and capital projects, things that would give a dean the opportunity to invest in an emerging opportunity. It’s a focus on short-term versus long-term dollars.”

Whittaker could not say how fundraising today compares to the same period last year, but she says LSU is in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year and that FY 2019-2020, overall, was going well until the pandemic.

She adds the recent Giving Day raised more than $1 million, exceeding the $845,000 raised during the inaugural Giving Day in 2019.