LSU campus workers union urges halt of face-to-face activities systemwide

Alarmed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 on LSU’s main campus, the United Campus Workers of Louisiana labor union is calling on LSU System leaders and state higher ed officials to immediately halt face-to-face activities across all of the university’s campuses.

Just one week into the fall semester, LSU’s Baton Rouge campus has reported 366 positive COVID-19 cases, though the actual number could be much higher considering students have admitted to not reporting their positive cases. Additionally, LSU on Wednesday charged four student organizations with violating the university’s code of conduct after videos shared with WAFB-TV showed those organizations holding parties without masks or social distancing.

But those are only a couple of reasons the UCWLA—which represents 120 LSU campus workers, including faculty, staff, graduate student workers and custodians, among others on the university’s payroll—is pushing for an end to face-to-face campus activities, according to a letter the labor union sent to the Louisiana Board of Regents and the LSU Board of Supervisors today, forwarded to Daily Report.

“We’ve all been very concerned about returning to campus for a while, and I’m not blaming the students,” says UCWLA spokeswoman June Pulliam, who teaches in the university’s English department. “It’s that we don’t know how LSU could make any building on campus safe enough for in-person instruction. They’re old buildings; there’s no way they could be equipped for this.”

While masking impedes the transmission of COVID-19 from person to person, it doesn’t fully protect others from contracting the virus in enclosed spaces. Mounting evidence indicates that the virus can be spread by aerosols, making the risk of transmission greater in enclosed spaces like LSU’s buildings, where “windows do not open and the air-exchange rates of the HVAC systems are insufficient to prevent occupants from breathing contaminated air,” the letter reads.

To help mitigate this risk, the UCWLA argues that all in-person classroom instruction should cease immediately and move online, while academic buildings, the UREC and some other LSU-owned facilities where people congregate should also be shut down. Recognizing that students who live on campus need access to food, postal services and academic materials, Pulliam suggests compromises, such as dining halls and Student Union vendors serving all meals to-go and the library operating on an appointment-only basis.

“Not everything can be done online, but many things certainly can be,” Pulliam says.

The LSU Board of Supervisors has received the letter and “would be happy to meet with [UCWLA] to walk them through all the various factors [it is] keeping an eye on,” says spokesman Ernie Ballard. While the number of positive coronavirus cases marks one factor in LSU’s coronavirus game plan, Ballard says it can’t be considered in isolation.

“There’s no one trigger that we are watching,” Ballard says. “There are multiple, and it’s more akin to a temperature gauge.”

Though the Board of Regents has not yet read the letter, spokeswoman Meg Casper Sunstrom says the board does not have any authority over the day-to-day operations of any particular university system, including LSU, and would only be able to implement statewide policy change.