LSU AgCenter Food Incubator offers to help restaurants get products into stores 

For the past several years, the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator has helped new businesses translate their recipes to products sold on grocery store shelves. Now the incubator says it’s extending those services to restaurants looking for new avenues to sell their food and shore up their finances as they deal with coronavirus-related restrictions.

“The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator is working remotely to assist interested restaurants that would like to start the process of producing a retail product to place into the market,” says Gaye Sandoz, incubator director. “We are a one-stop shop providing analytical testing, nutritional analysis, scaling recipes, marketing, a processing facility, food photography and label creation.”

Converting a restaurant dish to something that can be sold in stores often means producing it in bigger-than-usual amounts—a process that is easier said than done. That’s where experts at the incubator can help.

“Scaling up for food production is not as simple as making a larger batch,” says Jason Gilfour, operations manager at the incubator. “There are many variables to consider in order to maintain texture and flavor profiles.”

Sandoz says many people are cooking more as they spend more time at home.

“The retail package goods market is up 40% in March due to home cooking,” Sandoz says. Read the full announcement.