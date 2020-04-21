Love your company? Register your workplace for 2020 Best Places to Work 

Think you work at one of the best places in the Capital Region?

Find out by registering for Business Report’s 2020 Best Places to Work. Registration is open through Thursday, April 30.

Best Places to Work is a free awards program that recognizes companies demonstrating workplace excellence and are known for retaining and recruiting the best and brightest employees.

Independent firm Best Companies Group determines the selection and ranking for Business Report’s Best Places to Work. For-profit or nonprofit publicly or privately held entities with a facility in the nine-parish Capital Region and a minimum of 15 full- or part-time employees working locally are eligible to participate. Contract employees are not included.

Companies that choose to participate are assessed on two factors: A questionnaire about company policies, practices, demographics and benefits, and a survey of randomly selected employees at each firm. The employees will respond anonymously to 78 statements on a five-point agreement scale, as well as a handful of open-ended questions and demographic inquiries.

Best Companies Group analyzes and ranks participating firms in eight areas: leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationships with supervisors; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement.

Business Report will recognize the 2020 Best Places to Work in a special issue in September. A breakfast also will be held in their honor. See last year’s honorees.

Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge is presented by Business Report, the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.

See a timeline for the Best Places to Work program, register your company for inclusion and get complete details about other 2020 Business Report events.

Get all the details.