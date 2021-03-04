Louisiana using single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for large immunization events

Trying to get more coronavirus vaccines in arms, Louisiana is using nearly half its first shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to hold large walk-up and drive-thru immunization events at convention centers, sports stadiums and other community sites across the state.

The first of the vaccination events began today at the New Orleans convention center, a baseball stadium in Metairie, the Lake Charles Civic Center and a network of health clinics in St. Tammany Parish.

“While COVID vaccine supply remains limited, we are excited to have enough vaccine to be able to begin holding mass vaccination events this week across the state and give residents another way to access the vaccine,” Courtney Phillips, the state’s health secretary said in a statement.

The Louisiana Department of Health says 16,840 doses of the state’s first allocation of 37,900 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be administered through the events, which are scheduled to continue through March 16. The largest allocations include 4,300 vaccinations planned Saturday at a Bossier City arena, and the 2,700 shots to be administered at the New Orleans convention center through Tuesday.

Other vaccination sites include the Monroe Civic Center, the Rayne Civic Center, the fairgrounds in New Iberia and a Lafayette recreation center.

Johnson & Johnson doses also will go to other community events and targeted clinics for K-12 teachers who were recently made eligible for the vaccine in Louisiana, according to the health department.

More than 1.6 million of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents currently have access to the coronavirus vaccine, under eligibility rules set by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Most of them can only get vaccinated if they schedule their own appointments through the network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and community vaccine sites administering the doses.

Demand continues to exceed the available supply of vaccine doses, in Louisiana and across the nation.

Nearly 16% of the state’s total population has received at least the first dose of the two-dose vaccine regimens available, according to state health department data. Louisiana ranks 37th among states as of today in the number of vaccine doses administered per capita, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read the full vaccination update from the Associated Press.